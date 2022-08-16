Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Has $22.84 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 210,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 3.4% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $22,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $438,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $101.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.22. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $86.63 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.