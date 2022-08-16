Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 5,639 Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up about 0.1% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 117.5% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 166.3% in the first quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $863,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

VDE opened at $109.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.91. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $62.92 and a 1 year high of $130.35.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

