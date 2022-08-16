Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.73-$1.79 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.69. 2,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,167. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $22.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average of $16.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $105.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.45 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.13%.

Several research firms have commented on SKT. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. Compass Point cut their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

