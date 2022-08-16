Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.96–$0.86 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.37 billion-$1.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.75 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$2.75–$2.50 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTWO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $229.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 target price on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $171.08.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

TTWO traded up $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $195.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($1.60). Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,212,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,887.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.2% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.9% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.2% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

Further Reading

