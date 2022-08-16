Tadpole Finance (TAD) Market Capitalization Tops $1.26 Million

Tadpole Finance (TAD) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 16th. Tadpole Finance has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and $4,024.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar. One Tadpole Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.23 or 0.00009319 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002352 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00036998 BTC.

Tadpole Finance Coin Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 999,960 coins and its circulating supply is 565,151 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tadpole Finance’s official website is tadpole.finance/index.html. Tadpole Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b.

Buying and Selling Tadpole Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tadpole Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tadpole Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

