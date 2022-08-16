T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Sittner & Nelson LLC

Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 1,162.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.67. 13,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,184. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.72 and a 12-month high of $224.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.49.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.85). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

