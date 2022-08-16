Synthetify Reaches Market Cap of $876,369.68 (SNY)

Synthetify (SNY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 16th. Over the last week, Synthetify has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One Synthetify coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000651 BTC on popular exchanges. Synthetify has a total market capitalization of $876,369.68 and $81,939.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004179 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002330 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001565 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00037035 BTC.
Synthetify Coin Profile
Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify.
Buying and Selling Synthetify
