Swipe (SXP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $59.81 Million

Swipe (SXP) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 16th. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for about $1.26 or 0.00003251 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Swipe has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $244.40 million and approximately $59.81 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,074.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004155 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003999 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004154 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004174 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002124 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00129100 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00035966 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00067730 BTC.
About Swipe
SXP is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 285,368,789 coins and its circulating supply is 194,568,789 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token. Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet.
