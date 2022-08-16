SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on STKL. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of SunOpta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.
SunOpta Stock Up 4.0 %
SunOpta stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.20. The company had a trading volume of 983,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,164. SunOpta has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $11.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -560.00 and a beta of 1.57.
Insider Buying and Selling at SunOpta
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunOpta
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SunOpta by 235.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,660,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,492,000 after buying an additional 1,868,637 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,760,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,237,000 after purchasing an additional 361,866 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SunOpta by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 891,370 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in SunOpta by 3.1% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,493,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in SunOpta by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,448,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.
About SunOpta
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SunOpta (STKL)
- The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
- The Institutions Trim Holdings Of High-Yielding Foot Locker, Inc
Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.