SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKLGet Rating) (TSE:SOY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on STKL. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of SunOpta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

SunOpta stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.20. The company had a trading volume of 983,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,164. SunOpta has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $11.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -560.00 and a beta of 1.57.

In other news, insider Robert Duchscher sold 20,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,293.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David Largey sold 6,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $48,466.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,355 shares in the company, valued at $509,474.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Duchscher sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,293.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 629,625 shares of company stock worth $4,481,354. Company insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SunOpta by 235.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,660,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,492,000 after buying an additional 1,868,637 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,760,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,237,000 after purchasing an additional 361,866 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SunOpta by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 891,370 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in SunOpta by 3.1% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,493,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in SunOpta by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,448,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

