SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded SunOpta from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SunOpta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

STKL stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -560.00 and a beta of 1.57. SunOpta has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $11.47.

In related news, insider David Largey sold 6,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $48,466.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,474.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other SunOpta news, insider Robert Duchscher sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $207,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,293.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider David Largey sold 6,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $48,466.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,474.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 629,625 shares of company stock valued at $4,481,354. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 261.5% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 127,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 92,194 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in SunOpta by 3,256.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,240,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after buying an additional 1,203,104 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 525,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after buying an additional 202,700 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the second quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in SunOpta in the second quarter valued at about $5,199,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

