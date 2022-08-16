Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Gap Down to $29.78

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.78, but opened at $27.98. Sunnova Energy International shares last traded at $27.49, with a volume of 51,585 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOVA has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.87.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Insider Activity at Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 32.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $147.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. Sunnova Energy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $73,505.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,291.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $73,505.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,291.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Berger sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $4,506,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 301,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,046,305.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,999 shares of company stock worth $4,635,505 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,192,000 after purchasing an additional 261,186 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,751,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,813,000 after purchasing an additional 134,283 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,122,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,011,000 after buying an additional 852,226 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,074,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,517,000 after buying an additional 74,569 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,338,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,137,000 after buying an additional 662,987 shares during the period.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

