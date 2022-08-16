Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Short Interest Update

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,790,000 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the July 15th total of 4,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 812,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Institutional Trading of Summit Hotel Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INN. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 337,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 22,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 60,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Performance

Summit Hotel Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of INN opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.90. The stock has a market cap of $958.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.90 and a beta of 1.99. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $10.94.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.