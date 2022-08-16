Student Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $216,872.00 (STC)

Student Coin (STC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Student Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Student Coin has a market capitalization of $25.31 million and approximately $216,872.00 worth of Student Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Student Coin has traded down 12% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Student Coin

STC is a coin. Its genesis date was June 16th, 2018. Student Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,322,747,502 coins. Student Coin’s official Twitter account is @STARCHAIN_STC. The official message board for Student Coin is medium.com/bitjob. The official website for Student Coin is bitjob.io.

Student Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Student Coin builds a platform called STC Exchange that allows people to create and develop their own DeFi, NFT, personal, and startup tokens. The project supports students at over 500 universities, allowing them to build tokens, decentralize their loans, and fund startups. The mission of the Student Coin is to educate people about cryptocurrencies and to put personal tokenization into the mainstream. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Student Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Student Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Student Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

