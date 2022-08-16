Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SYK. Cowen reduced their price objective on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Edward Jones upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.00.

Stryker stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $224.57. 1,466,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,499. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.92 and its 200 day moving average is $235.68. Stryker has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The company has a market capitalization of $84.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Stryker will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1,212.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

