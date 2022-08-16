Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Downgraded by TheStreet to C

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Strattec Security in a report on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Strattec Security Trading Up 13.0 %

Shares of STRT stock opened at $33.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.88. Strattec Security has a 1 year low of $28.33 and a 1 year high of $45.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strattec Security

Strattec Security ( NASDAQ:STRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.71). Strattec Security had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 1.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Strattec Security will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Strattec Security during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Strattec Security during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Strattec Security during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Strattec Security during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Strattec Security by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Strattec Security Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

