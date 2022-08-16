Strategic Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $2,372,831.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,977,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,048,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $2,372,831.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,977,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,048,689.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,238,195 shares of company stock worth $26,740,631 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $354.52. The company had a trading volume of 48,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,342. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $426.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $309.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.59. The stock has a market cap of $121.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.02 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.92.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

