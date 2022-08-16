Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 2,233 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Roblox by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 8.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 16,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,484,902.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $991,966.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,484,902.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RBLX. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Roblox from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Roblox from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on Roblox from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Roblox from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.94.

RBLX traded down $1.96 on Tuesday, hitting $47.00. 434,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,012,066. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $141.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.48. The firm has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.87 and a beta of 1.88.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.43 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.11% and a negative return on equity of 95.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

