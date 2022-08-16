Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 1,243 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.4 %

YUM traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $118.77. The stock had a trading volume of 32,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,686. The company has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.78 and a 200-day moving average of $118.35. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.37 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 45.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.46.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.