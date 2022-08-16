Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 2,105 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 849 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,402 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in American Express by 1.7% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,472 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP remained flat at $165.40 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 74,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,460,909. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.90 and its 200-day moving average is $168.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.53.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

