Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,877 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 58.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MA traded down $3.31 on Tuesday, reaching $356.64. 74,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,641,164. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $334.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $303.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

