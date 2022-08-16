Strategic Advisors LLC Has $25.34 Million Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 78.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 474,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208,400 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $25,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 4,006,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,931,000 after buying an additional 2,005,314 shares during the period. HT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 2,494,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,395 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,437,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,153 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 2,214,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,073,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,658 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHB traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.63. 34,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,295,225. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.15 and a 200-day moving average of $49.09. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.60 and a 52 week high of $57.10.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

