Strategic Advisors LLC Has $2.24 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 319.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Broadcom by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,001,395,000 after acquiring an additional 542,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,809,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,518,636,000 after acquiring an additional 197,415 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,895,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,257,382,000 after acquiring an additional 77,517 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,949,003,000 after acquiring an additional 624,821 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $2,403,800,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $6.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $552.74. The stock had a trading volume of 38,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,071. The firm has a market cap of $223.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $462.66 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $515.81 and a 200-day moving average of $561.48.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $680.46.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

