Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investment Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 16,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.4 %

UPS traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.76. The company had a trading volume of 64,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,746. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.17. The stock has a market cap of $179.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.34 and a 52 week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.82.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

