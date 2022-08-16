StoneCo (STNE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 18th. Analysts expect StoneCo to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. StoneCo has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 30.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect StoneCo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of StoneCo stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $11.93. The company had a trading volume of 83,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,717,909. StoneCo has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $55.30. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STNE. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STNE. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,504,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,404,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,913,000 after buying an additional 2,034,974 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its stake in StoneCo by 100.0% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in StoneCo by 308.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,966,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in StoneCo by 310.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,862,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,790,000 after buying an additional 1,408,248 shares during the period. 50.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

