StockNews.com Upgrades AMETEK (NYSE:AME) to Buy

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

AME has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.56.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AME traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $129.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 938,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,858. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $106.17 and a 52-week high of $148.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.77 and its 200-day moving average is $124.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,828,694.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AME. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in AMETEK by 2.0% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.