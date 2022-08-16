StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of MEI Pharma to $3.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of MEI Pharma from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MEI Pharma presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.13.

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP opened at $0.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.94. The company has a market cap of $76.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.85. MEI Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $3.55.

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $9.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 62.40% and a negative return on equity of 71.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bioimpact Capital LLC bought a new stake in MEI Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,977,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,342,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,576 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 177,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,245,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 476,251 shares during the period. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 3,449,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 653,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.18% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

