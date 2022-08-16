StockNews.com Downgrades Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) to Hold

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Immersion from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Immersion Trading Up 2.9 %

IMMR stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $6.04. The company had a trading volume of 502,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,414. Immersion has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $9.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.27. The stock has a market cap of $203.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Transactions at Immersion

Immersion ( NASDAQ:IMMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Immersion had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter.

In other Immersion news, insider William C. Martin purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 422,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,593.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Immersion news, insider William C. Martin purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 422,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,593.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William C. Martin purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 432,831 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,181.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Immersion

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Immersion in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Immersion by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,034,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 218,000 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Immersion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Immersion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Immersion by 30,661.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 336,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 335,133 shares during the period. 50.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immersion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, scales, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Featured Articles

