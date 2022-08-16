Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 16th (888, ABDN, ALBO, ANNX, APLT, ATRA, AVB, AYLA, BASE, BDX)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, August 16th:

888 (LON:888) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 296 ($3.58). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

abrdn (LON:ABDN) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 145 ($1.75) to GBX 150 ($1.81). The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO)

had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $66.00 to $40.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $80.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $72.00 to $61.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) had its target price cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $27.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $2.50 to $2.25. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $39.00 to $31.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $225.00 to $248.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $278.00 to $319.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $5.00.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $22.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $2.50 to $3.20. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $24.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc. from $59.00 to $72.00. Cowen Inc. currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $59.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink LLC to $18.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from €75.00 ($76.53) to €60.00 ($61.22). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $25.00 to $28.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $220.00 to $265.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $4.20. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $7.00 to $5.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $8.50 to $7.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $94.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $143.00 to $158.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $48.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $48.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $325.00 to $300.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $291.00 to $273.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AXA (EPA:CS) was given a €32.00 ($32.65) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $52.00 to $58.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) had its price target cut by Benchmark Co. from $10.00 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $220.00 to $100.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $40.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €75.00 ($76.53) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €95.00 ($96.94) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $51.00 to $56.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) had its target price cut by Maxim Group from $12.00 to $10.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $5.00 to $6.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $11.50 to $14.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc from $18.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc. from $18.00 to $14.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $62.00 to $72.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $59.00 to $65.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $28.50 to $37.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $6.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink LLC from $9.00 to $4.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $36.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its target price raised by Argus from $95.00 to $98.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $186.00 to $190.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €10.50 ($10.71) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $78.00 to $86.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $105.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $14.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $115.00 to $130.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €27.40 ($27.96) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €25.00 ($25.51) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $9.00 to $6.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $29.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $3.10 to $3.21. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) had its price target reduced by Chardan Capital from $14.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) was given a £138.20 ($166.99) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $130.00 to $135.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $117.00 to $125.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) had its price target reduced by Roth Capital from $8.00 to $2.00. Roth Capital currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €70.00 ($71.43) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from €150.00 ($153.06) to €125.00 ($127.55).

Grenke (ETR:GLJ) was given a €50.00 ($51.02) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $1.50 to $1.25. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $41.00 to $43.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $186.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) had its target price reduced by EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I from $7.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $25.00 to $20.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $26.00 to $18.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $480.00 to $580.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $40.50 to $45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $8.00 to $9.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Interroll (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from CHF 3,300 to CHF 2,720.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from €5.90 ($6.02) to €6.40 ($6.53).

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $23.00 to $25.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $21.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €112.20 ($114.49) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $85.00 to $73.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $160.00 to $186.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $160.00 to $186.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 7,500 ($90.62) to GBX 8,000 ($96.67). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $125.00 to $145.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $4.25. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $180.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $285.00 to $300.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $338.00 to $438.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) had its target price lowered by Bloom Burton to C$9.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $6.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $94.00 to $112.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $507.00 to $535.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $12.00 to $3.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $7.00 to $2.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $24.00 to $17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$47.00 to C$49.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$50.00 to C$54.00. Desjardins currently has a top pick rating on the stock.

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$55.00.

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$46.25 to C$51.00.

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$47.00 to C$49.00.

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$48.00.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $4.00 to $5.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $6.00 to $8.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) had its target price reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $15.00 to $12.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €3.60 ($3.67) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $12.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $12.00 to $13.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $70.00 to $65.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW) had its target price trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $12.00 to $9.00.

Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS) had its price target reduced by SVB Leerink LLC from $18.00 to $12.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $120.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $12.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $9.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC to $17.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $24.00 to $25.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $25.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $8.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $25.00 to $22.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $20.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc from $12.00 to $20.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc. from $12.00 to $20.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc from $11.00 to $9.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc. from $11.00 to $9.00.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $49.00 to $44.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald to $3.56. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $158.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) had its price target reduced by Chardan Capital from $2.50 to $2.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $140.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €28.50 ($29.08) to €28.70 ($29.29).

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $620.00 to $740.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) had its target price cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $11.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $6.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $4.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $470.00 to $445.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $370.00 to $360.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $11.00 to $8.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $10.00 to $13.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG to C$64.00.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $21.00 to $18.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $24.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $22.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $17.50. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc from $21.00 to $20.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc. from $21.00 to $20.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $95.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $7.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $51.00 to $57.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) had its target price reduced by Maxim Group from $20.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $133.00 to $139.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 165 ($1.99) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) had its target price raised by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $33.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $30.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $53.00 to $63.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $310.00 to $282.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $7.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $5.00 to $4.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $5.50 to $2.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $39.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Auxly Cannabis Group (TSE:XLY) had its price target reduced by ATB Capital to C$0.25. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

