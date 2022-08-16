Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 15th (AEG, APEMY, AVVIY, BZLYF, CCHWF, COK, COVTY, CROMF, EFRTF, FLTR)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, August 15th:

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from €5.80 ($5.92) to €5.90 ($6.02). The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from €50.00 ($51.02) to €49.00 ($50.00). Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)

had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 480 ($5.80).

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 598 ($7.23) to GBX 740 ($8.94).

Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) had its target price trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from C$8.00 to C$5.00.

Cancom (ETR:COK) was given a €53.00 ($54.08) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from €33.00 ($33.67) to €34.00 ($34.69). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$19.50 to C$18.00.

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$14.50 to C$13.75.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) was given a £150 ($181.25) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €30.00 ($30.61) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser In….

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,144 ($13.82) to GBX 1,150 ($13.90).

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €73.00 ($74.49) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from €14.50 ($14.80) to €14.70 ($15.00). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from €101.00 ($103.06) to €91.00 ($92.86). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$6.00 to C$6.25.

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 487 ($5.88) to GBX 528 ($6.38).

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $14.00.

Lassonde Industries (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) had its target price cut by Desjardins from C$155.00 to C$142.00.

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from £156 ($188.50) to £158 ($190.91).

Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$6.00 to C$6.25.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$24.00 to C$23.50.

Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 220 ($2.66) to GBX 200 ($2.42).

