Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 15th (AEG, APEMY, AVVIY, BZLYF, CCHWF, COK, COVTY, CROMF, EFRTF, FLTR)

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2022

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, August 15th:

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from €5.80 ($5.92) to €5.90 ($6.02). The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from €50.00 ($51.02) to €49.00 ($50.00). Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 480 ($5.80).

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 598 ($7.23) to GBX 740 ($8.94).

Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) had its target price trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from C$8.00 to C$5.00.

Cancom (ETR:COK) was given a €53.00 ($54.08) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from €33.00 ($33.67) to €34.00 ($34.69). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$19.50 to C$18.00.

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$14.50 to C$13.75.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) was given a £150 ($181.25) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €30.00 ($30.61) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser In….

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,144 ($13.82) to GBX 1,150 ($13.90).

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €73.00 ($74.49) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from €14.50 ($14.80) to €14.70 ($15.00). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from €101.00 ($103.06) to €91.00 ($92.86). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$6.00 to C$6.25.

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 487 ($5.88) to GBX 528 ($6.38).

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $14.00.

Lassonde Industries (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) had its target price cut by Desjardins from C$155.00 to C$142.00.

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from £156 ($188.50) to £158 ($190.91).

Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$6.00 to C$6.25.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$24.00 to C$23.50.

Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 220 ($2.66) to GBX 200 ($2.42).

