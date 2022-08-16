Steven Madden (SHOO) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Steven Madden (NASDAQ: SHOO):

8/1/2022 – Steven Madden had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $37.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/28/2022 – Steven Madden had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $52.00 to $38.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2022 – Steven Madden was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/28/2022 – Steven Madden had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $58.00 to $49.00.

7/28/2022 – Steven Madden had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $47.00 to $36.00.

7/21/2022 – Steven Madden had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $72.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2022 – Steven Madden had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $45.00 to $37.00.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHOO traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.63. The stock had a trading volume of 933,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,860. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.06 and a 52 week high of $51.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $532.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.80 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.33%.

In related news, Director Robert Garrett Smith sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $86,569.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steven Madden

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in Steven Madden by 277.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 664 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 16.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

