Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Takes $1.04 Million Position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000. Lithium Americas comprises about 0.6% of Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 343.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Lithium Americas by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Lithium Americas Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of LAC stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.24. 50,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,480,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 44.14 and a current ratio of 44.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.98 and a beta of 1.57. Lithium Americas Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $41.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.18.

Lithium Americas Profile

(Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.