Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Sells 74 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,746,000 after buying an additional 10,221 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,153,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,405,000 after buying an additional 9,169 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Cintas by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.00.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of CTAS stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $438.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,587. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $390.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.45.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

