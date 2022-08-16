Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Sells 210 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,281,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,221,000 after buying an additional 250,932 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $430,368,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,944,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,478,000 after acquiring an additional 208,333 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,724,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,762,000 after purchasing an additional 48,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 11.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,096,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,642,000 after purchasing an additional 328,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on MetLife in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup started coverage on MetLife in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.55.

MetLife Trading Up 0.1 %

MetLife Announces Dividend

NYSE MET traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.44. 29,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,221,807. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $73.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $54.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.