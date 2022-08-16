Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 224.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of IHAK stock traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $39.00. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,987. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a one year low of $33.22 and a one year high of $49.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.56.

