Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Makes New Investment in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,610,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,625,358,000 after buying an additional 785,706 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Life Storage by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,952,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,368,000 after purchasing an additional 400,350 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Life Storage by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,348,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,684,000 after purchasing an additional 225,196 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,253,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,230,000 after purchasing an additional 118,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,040,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Life Storage

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $661,873.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,044,442.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Life Storage Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on LSI. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $141.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.09.

Life Storage stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,843. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.82. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.60. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $154.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 33.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.89%.

Life Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

