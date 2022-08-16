Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Has $873,000 Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,603 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 179,550 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $16,334,000 after purchasing an additional 45,341 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 156,884 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $14,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 31,729 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,990 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,368,844. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $120.76. The stock has a market cap of $102.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.55.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.92.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

