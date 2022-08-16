Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Has $409,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $36.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,936,384. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $292.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.95.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

