Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,247,000 after buying an additional 66,024 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,552,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,892,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 291,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,466,000 after purchasing an additional 27,501 shares during the period. Finally, Forbes Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,334,000.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ IJT traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,364. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $100.47 and a 52-week high of $144.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.77.
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
