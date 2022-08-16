Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 81.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 306,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,824 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 14.3% of Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $23,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.01. 67,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,540,212. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.42. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.62 and a 52 week high of $85.09.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
