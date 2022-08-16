Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Stelco from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Stelco from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Stelco from C$57.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Stelco from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.78.

Get Stelco alerts:

Stelco Stock Performance

OTCMKTS STZHF opened at $28.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.01. Stelco has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $45.45.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.