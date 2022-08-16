Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICVT. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,138,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 139.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,780,000.

ICVT stock opened at $76.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.57. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18.

