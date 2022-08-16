Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total transaction of $5,493,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,348 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,723. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.2 %

MSI opened at $255.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.87.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.20. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.11.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

