Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.12 Million in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 19,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TQQQ. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $116,000.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance
ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock opened at $38.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.91. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a one year low of $21.32 and a one year high of $91.68.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Profile
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
