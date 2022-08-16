Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $1.92 Million Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 76.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,565 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 9,437,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,887,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,545 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $61,153,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $46,417,000. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in Voya Financial by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,571,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $303,119,000 after purchasing an additional 435,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Voya Financial by 4,193.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 377,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,013,000 after purchasing an additional 368,426 shares in the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial Price Performance

NYSE VOYA opened at $64.28 on Tuesday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.20 and a 52 week high of $74.97. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.20.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.28. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $273.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.50 million. Research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on VOYA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.91.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.