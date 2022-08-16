Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,634,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,549,000 after buying an additional 719,792 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,320,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,481,000 after purchasing an additional 724,782 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Roku by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,465,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,667,000 after purchasing an additional 36,141 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,897,000 after purchasing an additional 45,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,270,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,961,000 after purchasing an additional 32,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $497,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $62,397.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,337,262.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $497,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,598 shares of company stock worth $742,501 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $84.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.82. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.00 and a 52 week high of $374.74.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.64 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROKU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna cut shares of Roku from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $205.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.69.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

