Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,565 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 15,683 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its position in shares of Visa by 16.9% in the first quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 1,727 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 11.9% during the first quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 11.9% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 761 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $3,037,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $1,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Macquarie lowered their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Visa Stock Up 2.4 %

Visa Dividend Announcement

NYSE:V opened at $216.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.28 and a 200-day moving average of $210.60. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $236.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

