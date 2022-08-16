Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 613 AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,169.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

AutoZone Stock Performance

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares in the company, valued at $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO opened at $2,285.96 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,503.30 and a 52-week high of $2,293.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,141.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,046.57. The firm has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.87 by $3.16. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $26.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

