Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,682 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSN. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 130,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,343,000 after purchasing an additional 18,316 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Tyson Foods stock opened at $82.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The company has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.83.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 16.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.13.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

