Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 8,558.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,180,331 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166,699 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Starbucks worth $12,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,672,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,721 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,385,035,000 after acquiring an additional 331,190 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in Starbucks by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,354,132,000 after buying an additional 831,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $1,189,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.92.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.22. 79,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,368,844. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $120.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

