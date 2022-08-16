Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Raised to C$67.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Stantec from C$85.00 to C$77.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$79.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$74.82.

Shares of TSE:STN opened at C$64.74 on Friday. Stantec has a twelve month low of C$53.12 and a twelve month high of C$73.10. The firm has a market cap of C$7.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$58.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$60.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

